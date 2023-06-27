Rahul Gandhi to Visit Violence-Stricken Manipur on June 29

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29 (Thursday). This was informed by Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal on Tuesday.
Rahul Gandhi will visit relief camps and interact with representatives of civil societies in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit to the state, informed Venugopal.
Taking to Twiiter, K C Venugopal wrote, “Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will be visiting Manipur on 29-30 June. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit. Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate.”
In the wake of the violence that erupted in Manipur in May 2023, the efforts of the Assam Rifles have played a crucial role in mitigating the situation. After the imposition of a curfew and restriction on movement in the state, the life of the locals came to a standstill wherein they were found wanting basic amenities like rations, water, shelter and medical aid, it said.
Notably, over 50,000 displaced persons in violence-hit Manipur have been evacuated by the Assam Rifles till date and provided them safe passage, shelter, food and medicines, the paramilitary force said in a statement.