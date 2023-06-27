Rahul Gandhi to Visit Violence-Stricken Manipur on June 29

In the wake of the violence that erupted in Manipur in May 2023, the efforts of the Assam Rifles have played a crucial role in mitigating the situation. After the imposition of a curfew and restriction on movement in the state, the life of the locals came to a standstill wherein they were found wanting basic amenities like rations, water, shelter and medical aid, it said.

Notably, over 50,000 displaced persons in violence-hit Manipur have been evacuated by the Assam Rifles till date and provided them safe passage, shelter, food and medicines, the paramilitary force said in a statement.