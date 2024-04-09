Manipur Man Fatally Struck By Assam Rifles' Truck Day After Becoming Father

In a tragic incident on Monday, a vehicle belonging to the 16th Assam Rifles stationed at Maram of Hengbung AR post was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident, resulting in the death of a local resident.
According to a press release issued by the Imphal police, the victim, identified as 21-year-old Mahaingam Horam of Tingsong Centre Village, was struck by the truck at approximately 8:30 am near the Senapati District Council along NH-02.
Despite immediate medical attention, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The vehicle, reportedly fleeing towards the Mao side after the incident, left behind a grieving community and a shocked family. Adding to the tragedy, the victim's wife had just given birth to a baby the previous day.
In response to the hit-and-run case involving an Assam Rifles vehicle, community members gathered at the Senapati Police Station, demanding justice. Thanks to the swift response and diligent efforts of the police team, both the vehicle and its driver were apprehended at a checkpoint.
The deceased's body has been transferred to Senapati District Hospital for further procedures, while investigations into the incident are underway.