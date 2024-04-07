Tragic Accidents Rock Assam Leaving 2 Dead, 18 Injured

A string of tragic road accidents have shaken different regions of Assam, leaving a trail of casualties and injuries. At least two people were killed and several others were reported on Sunday to have sustained injuries in three separate accidents.
As many as 18 individuals traveling in a mini-truck were wounded after the vehicle turned turtle in Assam's Nagaon. Initial reports suggested that four among them are critical at the moment.
The accident took place at the Hahsara Barali Gaon village located in the Samaguri subdivision of Nagaon as the driver of the mini-truck momentarily lost control causing the vehicle to overturn.
In a separate incident, a person died while undergoing treatment in Hajo which falls under the Kamrup district of Assam. The distressing accident occurred near Mathauri chowk in the vicinity of Bijulighat in Hajo last night.
The victim was reportedly run over by a speeding Bolero vehicle leaving him seriously injured. Even though he was rushed to a nearby infirmary, the victim, identified as Hablakha village resident Sarbesh Ali, succumbed to his wounds.
The locals reportedly managed to intercept the vehicle causing the accident from Arikuchi village in Nalbari and handed it over to Kamarkuchi Police.
Meanwhile, adding to the series of unfortunate events, a collision on the National Highway 17 in Solmari village under Kalyanpur panchayat in the Goalpara district claimed one life.
The accident took place as a bus rammed into a dumper leaving the driver and the co-pilot of the bus seriously wounded. While the co-pilot died during treatment, the driver was shifted to Guwahati for better care in a critical condition.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding these accidents, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and adherence to road safety protocols to prevent such tragedies in the future.