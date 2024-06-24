Manipur: Massive Arms, Ammo Cache Recovered By Assam Rifles

In a coordinated effort, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police successfully uncovered a significant cache of arms and warlike stores in Thoubal district of Manipur, according to an official statement released on Sunday.
The operation, prompted by specific intelligence, focused on the Waithou Ridge area, resulting in the retrieval of a 12 bore single barrel gun, a 12 bore Bolt action rifle, a 9 mm CMG, along with ammunition and grenades.
"Following actionable intelligence about the presence of arms and ammunition in the general vicinity of Waithou Ridge in Thoubal district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police jointly executed an operation that yielded substantial recoveries," the official statement from Assam Rifles detailed.
All seized items, including the weapons and war materiel, have been transferred to the custody of Manipur Police for further investigation and legal procedures. This successful operation underscores the ongoing efforts of security forces to curb illicit activities and maintain peace in the region.
In a separate incident earlier, Manipur Police had apprehended three insurgents from Shantong near Lamlong Village in Tengnoupal District. The detained individuals have been identified as Thiyam Lukhoi Luwang (21) affiliated with the KYKL Group, Keisham Premchand Singh (24) also linked to the KYKL Group, and Inaobi Khundrakpam (20) associated with the KCP Noyon Group.
The joint efforts of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police continue to play a crucial role in countering insurgency and ensuring the safety and security of the region, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining law and order in Manipur.