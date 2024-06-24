Manipur: Massive Arms, Ammo Cache Recovered By Assam Rifles

In a separate incident earlier, Manipur Police had apprehended three insurgents from Shantong near Lamlong Village in Tengnoupal District. The detained individuals have been identified as Thiyam Lukhoi Luwang (21) affiliated with the KYKL Group, Keisham Premchand Singh (24) also linked to the KYKL Group, and Inaobi Khundrakpam (20) associated with the KCP Noyon Group.