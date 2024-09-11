Manipur MP Compares Crisis to 1947 Partition, Calls for Immediate Govt Response

Humanitarian Impact:

The violence has resulted in hundreds of deaths and displaced approximately 60,000 people. Thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) continue to suffer in relief camps under harsh conditions. The violence has escalated to include aerial attacks with weaponized drones and rockets, and has led to extortion and other crimes. This prolonged violence has severely impacted the livelihoods and economy of the state. Akoijam expressed his frustration that a country with India's economic and military strength has failed to address this crisis effectively since May 3, 2023.