Manipur MP Compares Crisis to 1947 Partition, Calls for Immediate Govt Response

Inner Manipur Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has written a heartfelt letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing profound anguish over the severe and ongoing crisis in Manipur.
Akoijam's letter draws a troubling comparison between the current situation in Manipur and the Partition of India in 1947, a period that the government has sought to commemorate as "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day" since 2021. He finds it deeply distressing that such a crisis has occurred under the current administration's watch.
Humanitarian Impact:
The violence has resulted in hundreds of deaths and displaced approximately 60,000 people. Thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) continue to suffer in relief camps under harsh conditions. The violence has escalated to include aerial attacks with weaponized drones and rockets, and has led to extortion and other crimes. This prolonged violence has severely impacted the livelihoods and economy of the state. Akoijam expressed his frustration that a country with India's economic and military strength has failed to address this crisis effectively since May 3, 2023.
Regional Disparities:
Akoijam questioned whether the crisis would have been allowed to persist so long if it had occurred in a state considered part of "mainstream" or "mainland" India, such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, or Maharashtra. He lamented that the lives of people in Manipur appear to be undervalued by the current government.
Empathy and National Unity:
Akoijam suggested that if the situation were to occur in Gujarat, the Home Minister's home state, it would evoke a stronger emotional response. He emphasized that empathy for one's home state is crucial for connecting with and understanding the plight of people in other parts of the country.
Historical Context:
The MP underscored the historical responsibility of the Government of India towards Manipur. He referenced the Instrument of Accession signed by the Maharajah of Manipur, Bodhchandra, on August 11, 1947, which entrusted the defence of Manipur to the Government of India. This historical obligation is enshrined in Article 355 of the Constitution, and Akoijam called for the government to fulfill its moral, political, and legal duty to defend Manipur.