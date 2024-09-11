Manipur Unrest Intensifies: Students Rally Against Rising Violence, Clash with Police

The situation in Manipur has sharply deteriorated over the past few days, marked by a series of drone attacks and bomb blasts across the state. The escalating violence has intensified the crisis in the region, prompting a significant student-led protest in Imphal.
On Tuesday, thousands of students from schools and colleges took to the streets of Imphal, demanding the removal of the state’s Director General of Police and urgent action to control the unrest and ensure public safety. The demonstration culminated in a large gathering in front of Raj Bhavan.
The protest turned heated when students began hurling posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Tensions escalated into clashes between the police and protesters, with students pelting stones and setting several vehicles on fire. In response, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, leading to violent confrontations. Approximately 40 individuals, including students and police officers, sustained injuries in the ensuing chaos. The unrest also saw hundreds of women joining the protest.
In light of the escalating violence, the Manipur government has suspended internet services for five days and declared a two-day closure of educational institutions on Wednesday and Thursday to manage the situation.
On the other hand, an indefinite curfew has been imposed in Manipur's Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts starting at 11 am on Tuesday.
Notably, these measures come in response to ongoing protests demanding the transfer of unified command to the Manipur government to oversee security operations amid escalating ethnic violence.