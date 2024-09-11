Manipur Unrest Intensifies: Students Rally Against Rising Violence, Clash with Police

The protest turned heated when students began hurling posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Tensions escalated into clashes between the police and protesters, with students pelting stones and setting several vehicles on fire. In response, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, leading to violent confrontations. Approximately 40 individuals, including students and police officers, sustained injuries in the ensuing chaos. The unrest also saw hundreds of women joining the protest.