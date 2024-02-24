Manipur: One Killed in IED Explosion Inside University, Another Injured

One person was killed and another sustained injuries after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion rocked a university in Manipur’s Imphal, reports said on Saturday.
According to information received, the explosion occurred inside the Dhanamanjuri (DM) University campus in Imphal on Friday night.
The deceased person has been identified as Oinam Kenegy, sources said. He reportedly succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The other injured person identified as Salam Michael is undergoing treatment in a critical condition, reports added.
However, so far no outfit has claimed responsibility for the blast.
The Manipur police have launched an investigation to identify the attackers.