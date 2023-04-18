Manipur: Part Of Churachandpur medical college Blown Off During Storm

A portion of the newly inaugurated Churachandpur Medical College in Manipur was blown off during a severe storm on Monday night, raising questions about the quality of materials used in its construction.

The incident occurred just three months after the college was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The Churachandpur Medical College, built at a cost of Rs 46 crore, is the first medical college in a hill district of Manipur. The storm caused damage to several buildings in the district, but the extent of the damage to the medical college is yet to be determined.

The incident has led to concerns about the safety of the building and the quality of the materials used in its construction. Officials have announced that an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the damage and the possible lapses in construction.

The Churachandpur Medical College was a much-awaited project in the state and its damage has caused disappointment among the local population. The authorities have assured that steps will be taken to repair the damage and ensure that the college is fully functional as soon as possible.