Manipur Police Allegedly Delivered Kuki Women to Mob, Reveals CBI Charge Sheet

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has unveiled disturbing facts surrounding the mistreatment of two women during a rally in Manipur. The incident, which occurred on May 4, 2023, has drawn global condemnation and sparked widespread outrage.
According to the CBI charge sheet, the two women, seeking refuge from a mob of Meiti rioters, were allegedly driven by Manipur Police personnel to the very mob they were fleeing from. Subsequently, they were subjected to horrifying acts, including being stripped naked, paraded, and sexually assaulted amidst the chaos of ethnic violence in Kangpokpi district.
One of the victims, the wife of a Kargil war veteran, pleaded with the police for help, only to be callously dismissed with claims of a missing vehicle key, leaving them stranded and vulnerable.
A viral video in July 2023 captured the harrowing scene of the women being paraded naked, surrounded by a mob of men. The CBI's charge sheet, filed on October 16, 2023, implicated six individuals and reported one juvenile for their involvement in the heinous crime.
Furthermore, the charge sheet alleges that the women, along with other victims, attempted to flee into the forest to escape nearly 1000 armed rioters. Despite seeking refuge in a vehicle occupied by police personnel and a driver, they were denied assistance, leaving them exposed to the brutality of the mob.
As investigations continue and legal proceedings unfold, the case underscores the urgent need for justice, accountability, and systemic reform to ensure the protection of human rights in Manipur and beyond.