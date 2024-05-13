Manipur Police Arrest 2 Miscreants Involved in Abduction & Assault of Police Personnel

On Sunday, Manipur Police made a significant breakthrough by apprehending two individuals associated with the abduction and physical assault of four Manipur Police Personnel on May 11, 2024.
The arrested suspects, identified as Taibanganba Sanoujam (25 yrs) and Moirangthem Bobo (40 yrs), hail from Arambai Tenggol.
Earlier, a group of armed miscreants abducted and brutally assaulted four police personnel stationed at Kangpokpi Police in Imphal East along National Highway 2 at Koirengei.
The victims, identified as Ram Bahadur Karki, Ramesh Budhathoki, Manoj Khatiwoda, and Md. Taj Khan.
The abduction occurred while the four personnel were returning to Kangpokpi Police Station from Imphal, with the armed miscreants intercepting and blindfolding them before transporting them to an undisclosed location.
As per reports, the assailants, numbering over 30 and armed with sophisticated weapons, subjected the victims to a horrific ordeal of assault and torture.
It may be mentioned that the successful arrest of Sanoujam and Bobo marks a crucial step in the investigation, indicating progress towards bringing the perpetrators to justice.
Meanwhile, search operations are currently ongoing to apprehend the remaining accused individuals involved in the incident.
The Manipur Police remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and will continue their efforts to swiftly apprehend all those responsible for this heinous act.
This development underscores the dedication of the Manipur Police in maintaining law and order, as well as their resolve to uphold justice and accountability in the face of criminal activities.