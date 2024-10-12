Manipur Police Arrest Over 370 on Extortion Charges in Last One Year

Kabib highlighted the significant impact of extortion on the state, with reports of highway robberies and extortion rackets becoming increasingly prevalent. Reports indicate that crores of rupees have been illicitly collected on both national and state highways, fostering a climate of fear and insecurity among residents.

To address this critical issue, the Manipur government has established an anti-extortion cell within the state home department, guided by central authorities. This specialized unit, headed by the Director General of Manipur Police, consists of 15 dedicated teams, each assigned to a different district. These teams, led by Inspector Generals of Police, are tasked with dismantling extortion networks and ensuring that those responsible face justice.