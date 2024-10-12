Manipur Police Arrest Over 370 on Extortion Charges in Last One Year

In a significant crackdown on criminal activities, the Manipur police have arrested more than 370 individuals linked to extortion and criminal intimidation over the past year, according to IGP (Intelligence) K Kabib.
This operation targets insurgents, highway looters, and extortionists as part of the state's ongoing efforts to combat rising crime rates.
During a press briefing in Imphal on Saturday, IGP Kabib revealed that 250 individuals, including members of various insurgent groups, anti-social elements, and gang affiliates, were apprehended from their hideouts. Additionally, 121 people were arrested for involvement in illegal monetary demands, bomb threats, and extortion campaigns affecting organized sectors, private firms, educational institutions, and unregulated industries.
Kabib highlighted the significant impact of extortion on the state, with reports of highway robberies and extortion rackets becoming increasingly prevalent. Reports indicate that crores of rupees have been illicitly collected on both national and state highways, fostering a climate of fear and insecurity among residents.
To address this critical issue, the Manipur government has established an anti-extortion cell within the state home department, guided by central authorities. This specialized unit, headed by the Director General of Manipur Police, consists of 15 dedicated teams, each assigned to a different district. These teams, led by Inspector Generals of Police, are tasked with dismantling extortion networks and ensuring that those responsible face justice.
In his remarks, Kabib urged the public to actively contribute to the fight against crime by sharing timely information with law enforcement.