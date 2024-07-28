Manipur

Manipur Police Arrest UNLF and KCP Cadres

The Manipur Police arrested four cadres of the UNLF (P) from Chingmeirong in the Imphal West District on July 26, 2024.

The individuals arrested are Thounaojam Gopen Singh (34), Naorem Ningthouremba (25), Arambam Tom Meitei (35), and Laishram Doshnikumar (28).

They are accused of involvement in a firing incident, assaulting civilians, and outraging the modesty of a woman.

The police recovered a pistol, two live bullets, and five mobile phones from their possession. All four have been remanded to police custody for eight days.

In a separate incident, on July 27, 2024, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit KCP (TAIBANGNGANBA) from Tejpur IVR in Kakching District. The arrested individual, identified as Heikrujam Somorjit Singh, also known as Ningthou (30), is involved in extortion activities targeting the general public.

