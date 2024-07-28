Assam Rifles Recovers Arms and Ammunition in Nagaland

Acting on specific intelligence about the presence of arms and ammunition in the Sataza area of Phek District, Nagaland, the Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police launched a joint search operation on July 24, 2024.
The operation resulted in the recovery of two locally made 0.22 mm rifles, two air guns, two muzzle-loaded rifles, one 12-bore handgun, one 0.22 mm pistol, ammunition, and other war-like stores.
The recovered items have been handed over to the Nagaland Police for further investigation and action.