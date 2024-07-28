Nagaland

Assam Rifles Recovers Arms and Ammunition in Nagaland

The operation resulted in the recovery of two locally made 0.22 mm rifles, two air guns, two muzzle-loaded rifles, one 12-bore handgun, one 0.22 mm pistol, ammunition, and other war-like stores.
Acting on specific intelligence about the presence of arms and ammunition in the Sataza area of Phek District, Nagaland, the Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police launched a joint search operation on July 24, 2024.

The recovered items have been handed over to the Nagaland Police for further investigation and action.

