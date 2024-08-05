Massive Arms, Ammo Cache Recovered In Manipur's Thoubal

In a coordinated operation, the Indian Army and Manipur Police recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition in the fringe areas of Thoubal district on Monday.
Acting on specific intelligence, the joint forces launched a search operation that led to the discovery of a variety of weapons and explosives.
Among the recovered items were two 9mm Carbine Machine Guns, two 9mm pistols, a 0.32 pistol, a 12 bore single-barrel gun, and two 0.303 rifles. Additionally, the forces recovered nine grenades, various types of ammunition, and other warlike stores.
The operation is seen as a significant step in curbing the illegal flow of arms in the region, which has been a source of concern for both local and national security agencies.
All recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation. The police will be probing the origins and intended use of these weapons, as well as any potential links to insurgent activities in the area.