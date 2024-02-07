Manipur Police Arrests 3 KCP(PWG) Cadres With Arms and Ammunition in Bishnupur

The Manipur Police arrested a total of three active cadres of militant group Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) in Bishnupur district on Tuesday.
The cadres were allegedly involved in extortion of money from the public and government officials.
According to the police, arms and ammunition were seized from their possession. One 9mm pistol with four live rounds, one demand letter of KCP(PWG), three mobile phones were recovered.
Further, Rs 5,820 cash and two bikes were also recovered from the trio, sources said.
Upon receiving intelligence reports of armed individuals extorting money from local business owners in the southern region of the state, law enforcement initiated a targeted operation. After launching the cordon and search operations, the three persons were arrested.
A case has been registered in this regard and investigation is ongoing.
