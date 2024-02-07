Manipur Police Arrests 3 KCP(PWG) Cadres With Arms and Ammunition in Bishnupur

The Manipur Police took to platform 'X' and wrote, "On 06.02.2024, Manipur Police arrested 03 (three) active cadres of KCP(PWG) from Bishnupur District who were involved in extortion of money from the general public and government officials. From their possession, 01 (one) 9mm pistol with 04 (four) live rounds, 01 (one) demand letter of KCP(PWG), 03 (three) mobile phones, Rs 5820/- (Five Thousand Eight Hundred and Twenty) in cash, 02 (two) Two-wheeler vehicles were also recovered. A case has been registered in this regard and investigation is ongoing."