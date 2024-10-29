Manipur Police Arrests 8 UNLF Members; Arms, Ammunition Seized

Manipur Police arrested eight members of the banned militant group, United Liberation Front of Manipur (Pambei) (UNLF), on October 28 in Thoubal district. Officials confirmed the arrests on Tuesday, revealing that the individuals were involved in a range of illegal activities, including threatening residents and obstructing a land demarcation process in the district.
According to a statement shared on X, Manipur Police disclosed that the arrested individuals had been intimidating the local population and disrupting legal procedures by wielding illegal, high-powered firearms.
The suspects have been identified as Laishram Atangba Meitei, Leishangthem Nongpok Meitei, Thongam Khangakpa Meitei, Thiyam Ningthou Meitei, Akoijam Thoupangba Meitei, Thounaojam Sugnu Ngakpa, Ngasepam Nongthouba Meitei, and Sorokhaibam Nganba.
During the operation, police seized three AK-47 rifles, two AK-56 rifles, one M-16 rifle, a 9mm pistol, 147 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 20 rounds for the M-16, 25 rounds of 9mm ammunition, sixteen mobile phones, and a car.
In a related development, another individual affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), identified as Moirangthem Maniton Singh, was apprehended the same day in Imphal West’s Keishamthong area. Singh admitted to being involved in extortion from shops in the Imphal region, a statement by police revealed.
These arrests follow a recent October 24 operation where Assam Rifles, alongside Manipur Police and other security forces, confiscated 11 firearms and additional military-grade equipment from multiple locations, including Churachandpur, Chandel, and Thoubal districts.
Security forces have heightened operations across Manipur, especially in vulnerable regions. According to Manipur Police, the situation remains tense but under control. Within the last 24 hours, extensive search and area dominance operations were conducted across the state’s hill and valley districts. Authorities ensured the secure passage of 536 vehicles transporting essential items along National Highways NH-37 and NH-2.
In an effort to maintain order and security, 110 checkpoints have been established across the state, leading to eight detentions related to legal violations in various districts.