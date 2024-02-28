Manipur Police Commandos Lay Down Arms in Protest

Expressing deep concern, a senior police official highlighted not only the attack by armed members but also the alleged complicity of certain segments of the public in aiding the assailants. The protest, led by police commandos stationed in strategic valley districts like Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur, aimed to draw attention not only to the actions of Arambai Tenggol but also to exert pressure on authorities to address such anti-social elements seriously.