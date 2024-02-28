Manipur Police Commandos Lay Down Arms in Protest

Manipur's law enforcement took an unprecedented stance as police commandos, deployed across various valley districts, staged a remarkable protest by laying down their arms. This action was in stark disapproval of the abduction of an additional superintendent of police (ASP) and the assault on his residence the previous night.
Under the cover of darkness, approximately 200 armed members of the radical Meitei faction, Arambai Tenggol, stormed the home of Imphal West ASP, Moirangthem Amit, abducting him and one of his escorts. However, security forces swiftly intervened, rescuing both individuals and facilitating their medical treatment at a private hospital.
Expressing deep concern, a senior police official highlighted not only the attack by armed members but also the alleged complicity of certain segments of the public in aiding the assailants. The protest, led by police commandos stationed in strategic valley districts like Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur, aimed to draw attention not only to the actions of Arambai Tenggol but also to exert pressure on authorities to address such anti-social elements seriously.
The assault on Moirangthem came in retaliation for police actions against Arambai Tenggol members linked to vehicle theft. The official emphasized that no disciplinary measures were being considered against the protesting police personnel, underscoring the legitimacy of their grievances and the need for concerted action against such threats.
In response to the attack, additional security forces were swiftly deployed, resulting in injuries during the ensuing confrontation. This incident echoes a recent spate of violence, notably the mobbing of the Churachandpur SP's office and the arson targeting the DC's office and residence, sparked by the suspension of a Kuki police officer.
Last month, in a bold display of public support, Arambai Tenggol flexed its influence, summoning all Meitei MLAs and MPs to a meeting at Kangla Fort in Imphal. Amid heavy security, the gathering turned violent, with reports of assaults on three MLAs, underscoring the group's brazen tactics amidst a tense atmosphere.