Manipur Police Nab 6 Militants for Involvement in Abduction Activities

In the first operation, five cadres affiliated to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were nabbed from Charangpat Mayai Leikai in Thoubal district on November 1, 2024. The militants were reportedly involved in abduction and extortion activities targeting the public, private entities, and government offices. Authorities seized one 36 HE Hand grenade, two demand letters of KCP, five mobile handsets, 13 SIM cards, and a four-wheeler.