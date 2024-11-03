Manipur Police Nab 6 Militants for Involvement in Abduction Activities

The Manipur Police apprehended a total of six militants involved in extortion activities during two recent operations, sources said.
In the first operation, five cadres affiliated to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were nabbed from Charangpat Mayai Leikai in Thoubal district on November 1, 2024. The militants were reportedly involved in abduction and extortion activities targeting the public, private entities, and government offices. Authorities seized one 36 HE Hand grenade, two demand letters of KCP, five mobile handsets, 13 SIM cards, and a four-wheeler.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Thokchom Bikram Singh (29), Sinam Bijen Singh (37), Thangjam Deepak Singh (30), Lambamayum Naobi Singh (26), Huiningsumbam Ton Singh (21), sources said.
In a separate operation, on November 2, 2024, the police apprehended a cadre of the banned outfit PREPAK (PRO) in the Kumbi area of Bishnupur district. The arrested individual, identified as 32-year-old Nongmaithem Gunamani, was reportedly involved in extortion activities. Authorities recovered one hand grenade, a two-wheeler, and a mobile handset from his possesion.