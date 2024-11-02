Manipur Police SI Shot Dead By Constable In Jiribam

A Manipur Police sub-inspector was allegedly shot and killed by a constable on Saturday morning in the conflict-affected Jiribam district, officials reported.
The sub-inspector, identified as Md. Sahajahan from Imphal East, was serving as a post commander at Mongbung when he was reportedly shot by constable Bikram Akoijam with a service rifle around 10 am. Sahajahan was immediately rushed to Jiribam Hospital, where medical personnel declared him dead. The accused constable has since been taken into custody.
In a separate incident on Friday afternoon, 29-year-old personnel of the 3rd Indian Reserved Battalion (IRB), identified as Thangjam Suresh, was found lifeless in his barracks bed in Kakching district around 3 pm. The cause of his death remains undetermined, and his body has been sent for autopsy at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Porompat, Imphal East, according to district police officials.
In Thoubal district, the discovery of a 24-year-old woman’s body added to the grim sequence of events. Identified as Khumanthem Sima, she was found hanging in her room at her residence in Khumanthem Leikai around 4 am on Saturday. Authorities have registered a case at Thoubal Police Station, and an investigation is underway.
Additionally, on Friday morning, the body of an unidentified man was recovered from the Nailu River near Seijang Awang Leikai in Imphal East. A passerby spotted the body around 6 am, prompting authorities to transport it to JNIMS for post-mortem examination and identification.
Rounding off these tragic events, Kakching district police reported the recovery of a 41-year-old man’s body, identified as Dimping alias Leivon John, on Thursday. John, an automobile mechanic, was found deceased in a canal alongside a four-wheeler at Kakching Wairi Panjao Pallum Sallam. The body was retrieved by the Kakching police and taken to JNIMS for an autopsy. A case has been registered at Kakching Police Station as investigations proceed.