Manipur Police Recover Large Cache of Arms & Ammunition in Hill and Valley Dists

In a significant operation aimed at maintaining peace and security, the Manipur Police recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition during extensive search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.
The operations, which focused on the Khujairok Turel area adjoining Bishnupur and Churachandpur District, resulted in the recovery of a the arms and ammunition.
During the meticulously planned search, the security forces recovered the following items:
01 SLR (Self-Loading Rifle) with one magazine, 01 Bolt action rifle, 01 9 mm empty magazine, 05 HE-36 hand grenades, 01 Chinese hand grenade, 13 .303 HD cartridges, 04 grenade arming rings, 05 tube launchers, 01 2-inch mortar shell, 01 81 mm mortar shell, and 01 RPG (Rocket-Propelled Grenade) shell.
The operation underscores the ongoing efforts by security personnel to ensure the safety and security of the region by preventing the proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition.