Manipur Police Rescue Abducted Individual in Bishnupur

Security forces in Manipur rescued an individual from the clutches of abducters and took him into safe custody, reports said on Tuesday.
According to reports, on July 29, the victim identified as Mangminlal Kipgen (24) had strayed into the fields of Naranseina in Bishnupur district and was later abducted by unknown persons.
His antecedents and other details are being verified and process to hand over to concerned authorities is being taken up, the police said.
On the other hand, police reports said that a total of 112 suspects were detained and a huge cache of arms and explosives were recovered in a series of operations across Manipur in the past 36 hours.
During the search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, five Hand Grenades, a SLR Magazine, a 40 mm Lathode Shell, one Detonator, three Smoke Shells, 26 live round ammunitions, 52 empty case ammunition, seven HD cartridge and three unmark fire out cartridge were recovered.
The retrieved items have been handed over to the Thoubal police station for legal action.