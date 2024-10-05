Manipur Police Seize Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition During Search Op

In a continued effort to restore peace, the Manipur Police, in collaboration with Assam Rifles, conducted a significant search operation in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition.
During the operation in Khengmol Hill, Churachandpur District, security forces seized several a tear gas gun, a country-made 9 mm pistol with a magazine, five 12-bore single-barrel shotguns, eight rounds of live ammunition, 13 improvised mortar shells, and five heavy mortars.
In addition to this, a coordinated effort has ensured the safe passage of 172 and 169 vehicles carrying essential supplies along National Highways NH-37 and NH-2, respectively. Strict security measures are being enforced in vulnerable areas, with security convoys escorting vehicles along sensitive stretches.
To bolster security, 110 checkpoints (Nakas) have been set up across Manipur, covering both the hill and valley regions. Notably, no detentions have been made for violations across the districts during these operations.
In another operation conducted on Wednesday in Senam village, Tengnoupal District, security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms and explosives, including a Lathode gun, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, a petrol bomb, a bore rifle, Pompi ammunition, and detonators.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressed his appreciation for the joint efforts of the state and central governments in ensuring the safe return of two youths abducted from Kangpokpi on September 27, 2024.
“The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi have been safely brought back under the custody of Manipur Police. I sincerely appreciate everyone who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply valued,” said CM Singh on Thursday.
Manipur has been grappling with unrest since May 3 last year, when violence erupted during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) protesting the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.