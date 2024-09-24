Manipur: Security Forces Bust Arms Cache Kangpokpi, Imphal East
In a significant operation, security forces comprising the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and Manipur Police successfully uncovered an arms cache in the general area of Bungjang Village, located on the fringes of Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts. The joint operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of weapons being utilized by miscreants in the region.
During the operation, the forces recovered a sniper rifle, a heavy caliber launcher, a pistol, a single-barrel gun, and a substantial quantity of ammunition, along with multiple war-like stores. These weapons, believed to have been used to fuel unrest, have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and proper disposal.
The operation marks a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to curb violence and ensure the safety of civilians in the state. The security forces remain vigilant and are committed to the early restoration of peace and prosperity in Manipur.
This successful operation underscores the collaborative efforts of the Indian Army, BSF, and Manipur Police in maintaining law and order, and their continued dedication to countering threats to the region's stability. Further investigations are underway to trace the origins of the recovered arms and to dismantle any networks involved in such illegal activities.