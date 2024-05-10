Manipur: Security Forces Apprehend Suspected UNLF(K) Cadres

Security forces on May 8, made a significant breakthrough by apprehending two individuals suspected to be cadres of the UNLF(K) as reported by Manipur Police on May 10.
The arrested individuals were identified as Huidrom Jitanjit Singh (36) and Ningtham Oinam (43).
During the operation, security forces recovered a substantial amount of evidence from their possession, including Rs. 1,17,360 in cash, 40 live rounds of ammunition, 2 walkie-talkies, 20 grams of suspected heroin, 1 gold chain, 1 gold ring, and various other miscellaneous items.
This successful operation underscores the relentless efforts of security forces to combat insurgency and maintain law and order in the region. Further investigations are underway to uncover any additional information related to the activities of the apprehended individuals and their affiliations with the UNLF(K).