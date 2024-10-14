Manipur: Security Forces Recover Arms Cache In Coordinated Raids

Joint operations led by the Indian Army, in collaboration with Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security forces, have been actively conducted in the hill and valley regions of Manipur, resulting in significant recoveries of weapons and ammunition over the past week. The coordinated efforts among these forces have led to the recovery of 26 firearms and various war-like materials.
On October 7, a joint operation in Bishnupur district yielded impressive results, including the seizure of a Carbine Machine, an AK-47 rifle, a 12 Bore single-barrel rifle, a 12 Bore pistol, 2.5 kilograms of Improvised Explosive Device (IED), along with ammunition, grenades, and other war-like stores from Gelbung. Additionally, in the Kangvai area of Churachandpur district, two country-made mortars, two country-made pistols, grenades, and similar materials were recovered.
The following day, on October 8, the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police targeted a suspected hideout in Khelakhong, Imphal West, where they seized a 7.62 mm SLR rifle, a 0.303 rifle, a 9 mm pistol, grenades, and additional war-like stores. On October 9, another successful operation in Champai, Sagolmang, Imphal East district, led to the recovery of one M-16 rifle, two SLRs, a 0.22 rifle, a country-made Sten gun, two carbines, and eight country-made 9 mm pistols, along with ammunition, grenades, and war-like materials.