Manipur: Security Forces Uncover Massive Arms, Ammunition Cache

Recovery of explosives, arms, ammunition and other war-like stores continues to be a common occurrence as Manipur tries to put violent ethnic strife in the past. In a recent search and area domination operation, security forces uncovered large cache of such war-like stores, Manipur Police informed.
According to a post by Manipur Police, security forces carried out search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.
During the operation, several heavy firearms including an SMG carbine along with a magazine, a 9 mm pistol with magazine, a 0.32 mm pistol with magazine, a 12-Bore Bolt action shotgun, four HE-36 hand grenades, three Mark-III A2 grenades, two tube launching, four detonators, 47 live rounds of ammunition and a Baofeng radio set from Leirongthel Pitra village in the Thoubal district.
Meanwhile, another similar operation, security forces recovered two heavy improvised mortars also called Pumpi locally from Koite village in the Churachandpur district, Manipur Police added.