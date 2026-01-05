Despite Heavy Security, Bomb Attack Injures Two in Manipur’s Bishnupur

Two people were injured in a bomb attack in Bishnupur district of Manipur on Tuesday morning. The attack took place at Saiton village, around 55 km from the state capital Imphal.

The injured have been identified as Nongthombam Indubala Devi and Soibam Sanatomba. Both were taken for medical treatment, while further details about their condition are awaited.

Following the incident, villagers gathered in protest, alleging continued inaction despite repeated attacks in the area. Locals demanded stronger intervention by central forces and the police. Manipur is currently under President’s Rule.

Notably, the attack occurred despite the area being guarded by Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

A central force officer said that between 5 am and 6 am on Monday, an abandoned house belonging to a Meitei family in Saiton-Nganukon village was damaged in the attack.

Earlier, on December 16, a comparable incident was reported in the Torbung area. Police later stated that an FIR was registered in connection with indiscriminate firing, and security was intensified.

During combing operations, security forces recovered several improvised weapons, firearms, ammunition and an IED, which was safely disposed of. Authorities had then said the situation was under control and under close watch.

