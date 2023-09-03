Manipur: Slain BSF Jawan’s Wife Awaits Compensation; Borrows Money for Survival

Almost three after he was killed during an encounter with a group of insurgents in Manipur’s Serou, the family of Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Ranjit Yadav still awaits compensation from the Union and state governments, reports emerged on Sunday.
The jawan was deployed in Manipur on May 3 when the ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state and are still going on to date.
Ranjit was the sole breadwinner in his eight-member family residing in the Kankinara area under West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.
On June 6, Ranjit sustained a bullet injury near his chest in a crossfire and was rushed to the Jitan Hospital in Kakching where he was declared dead by the authorities.
Before his death, during the ongoing violence in Manipur claiming the lives of several people, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 1 promised that a Rs. 10 lakh compensation would be granted to the kin of those who died in the violence however, according to reports by The Wire, data from District Collector’s office Kakching showed that six people received Rs. 5 lakh compensation adding that Ranjit’s name was not on the list.
Reports stated that the widow of the BSF jawan, Kaushalya had approached the Manipur Government twice for compensation, however, she received no compensation from the state as well as union government yet. She also stated that the West Bengal government has not done anything yet.
It is further learned that for everyday expenses and survival, she has had to borrow money.