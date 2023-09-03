Manipur: Slain BSF Jawan’s Wife Awaits Compensation; Borrows Money for Survival

Before his death, during the ongoing violence in Manipur claiming the lives of several people, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 1 promised that a Rs. 10 lakh compensation would be granted to the kin of those who died in the violence however, according to reports by The Wire, data from District Collector’s office Kakching showed that six people received Rs. 5 lakh compensation adding that Ranjit’s name was not on the list.