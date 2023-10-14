Manipur Students' Murder: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind'; Under Custody till Oct 16

In a major development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a key suspect from Pune in connection with the horrific killing of two students of the Meitei community in Manipur during the ethnic clash that broke out earlier this year, reports emerged on Saturday.
According to reports, the prime suspect, identified as Paolun Mang (22), after committing the terrible crime fled from Manipur and was taking refuge in Pune until the CBI nabbed him. Following the arrest, the CBI produced him before a Guwahati court where it granted his custody to the probe agency till October 16.
Earlier this month, a special court in Guwahati granted the CBI five-day custody of four accused who were previously arrested in connection with the murder of the students.
The four accused including two women, identified as Paominlun Haokip, Smalsawm Haokip, Lhingneichong Baitekuki and Tinneilhing Henthang, were arrested by the CBI on October 1 in connection with the murder of the two missing students and were produced before the court the following day.
It may be mentioned that just a few days after mobile internet services were restored in Manipur, disturbing images of the bodies of two Meitei students who went missing near Bishnupur in the month of July, surfaced on social media platforms. The state government had confirmed that the two missing students, namely Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) were murdered.