'Francophone' Shashi Tharoor Conferred France's Highest Civilian Honour

Congress Member of Parliament and former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor has been honored with the prestigious French civilian award, the 'Chevalier de la Legion d'honneur,' in recognition of his significant contributions to strengthening Indo-French relations.
The award was presented by Chairman of the French Senate Gerard Larcher during a ceremony held at the French Residence.
The French Embassy in India commended Tharoor for his tireless dedication to deepening ties between India and France, as well as his commitment to international peace and cooperation. They praised his multifaceted personality, acknowledging his roles as a diplomat at the United Nations, an acclaimed author whose works reflect the contemporary Indian experience, and a respected statesman in India.
Tharoor's extensive experience includes serving as Minister of State for External Affairs and Human Resource Development, as well as his participation in key parliamentary committees.
Additionally, Tharoor's literary achievements were highlighted, with mention of his books being translated into French, showcasing his cultural impact beyond borders. His distinguished career at the United Nations, including roles such as Director of Communications and Special Projects, was also noted as a testament to his global outlook and service to India.
During the award ceremony, Chairman Larcher praised Tharoor as a true "friend of France" and a knowledgeable Francophone who deeply understands French culture. He lauded Tharoor's remarkable career trajectory, encompassing diplomacy, literature, and politics, and emphasized his role in fostering bilateral relations between India and France.
Tharoor expressed his profound gratitude for the honor, recognizing it as a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations. He expressed his admiration for France, its people, and its rich cultural heritage, affirming his commitment to further enhancing cooperation between India and France. Tharoor emphasized the importance of cultural exchange and diplomatic collaboration in strengthening the bonds between the two countries and promoting shared values on the global stage.
In conclusion, Tharoor welcomed the opportunity to continue his efforts in nurturing the Indo-French friendship and advancing mutual interests for the betterment of both nations and the broader international community.