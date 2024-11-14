Manipur Teacher's Autospy Reveals Brutal Torture Before Death

The autopsy report of Pi Zosangkim, the woman who was brutally murdered in Manipur’s Jiribam district, indicated severe third-degree torture before she was allegedly raped and her house set ablaze, reports said on Thursday.

Pi Zosangkim, a teacher and mother was brutally murdered in Jiribam on the night of November 7-8. The autopsy was conducted by Assam’s Silchar Medical College. The police in Jiribam registered an FIR citing the woman's husband, who claimed that armed militants from the Imphal Valley “brutally raped” her, looted their home, and set 17 houses in Zairwan village on fire during the same night.

According to reports, the autopsy findings revealed extreme violence; the woman's body was 99 per cent charred, making it impossible to collect a vaginal smear for definitive evidence of rape. The report also detailed a wound on the back of her right thigh and a metallic nail embedded in her left thigh. Significant parts of her body, including the right upper limb, portions of both lower limbs and facial features, were reported missing.

The report indicated that the woman was still alive when subjected to the brutal torture. Following the ordeal, the militants allegedly raped her and set the house on fire.

Her remains were transported to Silchar instead of Imphal due to the difficulty of travel along National Highway 37, which has been affected by the ongoing ethnic unrest in the region.

The killing has drawn widespread condemnation from Kuki-Zo tribal organizations, who labelled the act “barbaric” and demanded immediate action from security forces to bring the perpetrators to justice. The Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee urged the central government to intervene and protect the Kuki-Zo-Hmar communities, while the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) warned that further unrest could follow if the killers were not apprehended.

These recent events have marked a significant escalation after a period of relative calm in Manipur’s ethnic conflict, which has claimed more than 260 lives and displaced over 60,000 people.

