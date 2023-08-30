Manipur: Two Killed, 7 Injured in Fresh Violence

At least two persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries after fresh violence were reported in the border area of Kuki-dominated Churachandpur and Meitei-dominated Bishnupur districts in Manipur on Tuesday morning.
According to reports, firing between armed miscreants from the two communities occurred in the adjoining villages of Naranseina in Bishnupur district.
In the gunfight, a Kuki village defence volunteer, Jangminlun Gangte (30), was killed after a bomb exploded while another person, Laibujam Inao (Meitei) succumbed to bullet injuries while undergoing treatment at an Imphal hospital after he was shot during the attack.
The police said, “During the last 24 hours, the situation in the state was tense with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of protestors.”
Meanwhile, the Manipur Police recovered a gun, 20 cartridges and seven explosives during search operations in Bishnupur and Thoubal districts.
It may be mentioned that the latest attack has increased the death toll to 192.