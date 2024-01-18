Manipur: Two Police Commandos Killed, Several Others Injured in Militant Attack

"Today (January 17, 2024) in the early morning, armed militants orchestrated a violent attack on the state forces, employing firearms and explosives in Moreh, Tengnoupal district. In the incident, one personnel of the 6th Manipur Rifles namely Wangkhem Somorjit Meetei S/O (L) W. Chaoton Singh of Malom Tulihal Mayai Leikai (R/No.- 0620211015) was martyred in the line of duty. Further, another Manipur Police personnel of the 10th IRB namely Takhellambam Sieleshwor Singh S/o. (L) T. Babu Singh of Akham Village, Imphal West District (Hav. No. 112005762) presently attached to Spl. CDO, was also martyred in the attack by the armed militants at Moreh," it said.