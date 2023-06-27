Manipur Violence: Assam Rifles Evacuates Over 50,000 Displaced People

Over 50,000 displaced persons in the violence-hit Manipur have been evacuated by the Assam Rifles till date and provided them safe passage, shelter, food and medicines, the paramilitary force said in a statement.

Since being requisitioned, the Assam Rifles (AR) was the first responder to come to aid the people of violence-hit Manipur, the statement said. The force without any bias carried out selfless service in rescuing and evacuating people of all communities from the violence zone.

It further stated that due to the conducive environment provided by the security forces, the first round of peace talks could be initiated by Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the state on 30 May.

The Assam Rifles also took the lead in providing round-the-clock protection to the convoy of civil trucks carrying essentials like supplies, medicines and oil to Imphal Valley via NH-37 as a result since the commencement of convoy wef 14 May, approximately 9000 trucks have moved on the highway incident-free, the statement added.

Despite the herculean efforts, the Assam Rifles have surprisingly faced criticism due to polarized narratives. Assam Rifles is the most potent force in the North East region whose personnel have made supreme sacrifice to bring peace to the state and is relentlessly working for the people of the North East, it further added.

They are upholding human values, compassion and commitment in the face of unseen adversity. Despite the efforts of miscreants to spread animosity against Assam Rifles, the undaunted service by Assam Rifles over the years is preserving the unflinching faith of people, it said.

In the wake of the violence that erupted in Manipur in May 2023, the efforts of the Assam Rifles have played a crucial role in mitigating the situation. After the imposition of a curfew and restriction on movement in the state, the life of the locals came to a standstill wherein they were found wanting basic amenities like rations, water, shelter and medical aid, it said.

Assam Rifles swiftly mobilized their resources to the violence-hit districts and was the only silver line for the locals in the cloud of ethnic riots, the statement said.

Thousands of residents were safely transported to relief camps, where they received security, medical assistance, food, accommodation, and communication facilities. Flag Marches and Area Domination were conducted to establish a visible presence and instil a sense of security among the local population.

Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the civil administration, organized Peace Meets with all stakeholders in various districts. Additionally, medical camps have been set up to cater to the healthcare needs of the locals. In the face of adversity, the Assam Rifles' unwavering dedication and selfless service have proven instrumental in bringing hope to the affected people and restoring faith in humanity.