Manipur Violence: Assam Rifles Seize Mortar From Vehicle; 4 Held

Amid the prevailing violence in Manipur, troopers of Assam Rifles on Monday night seized a 51mm mortar from a vehicle that was coming from Thoubal towards Imphal.
According to reports, the seizure was made during a routine check wherein a Tata Safari bearing registration number ‘AS01-BH-4431’ was intercepted.
Upon searching, the security forces seized one mortar (NL009504 GCF 2005) and arrested four persons in connection to it.
The arrested persons have been identified as Haorongbam Ranjit, Ngangom Shanta Meitei, Abujam Naoba and Mutum Robindra.
They were later handed over to Lilong PS for further legal proceedings.
Following the arrest, a large mob allegedly tried to storm the police station in connection with the arrest but the police were able the thwart the advances.