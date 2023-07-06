Manipur Violence: Ban On Internet Services Extended Till June 10

An order issued by the Manipur Home Department said steps are being taken to prevent the imminent danger of loss of life, damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquility.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, having satisfied that the situation is likely to cause serious disturbances to the peaceful co-existence and maintenance of public order, do hereby order further suspension/curbing of mobile data services, internet/data services including broadband viz. Reliance Jio Fibre, Airtel Xtreme Black, BSNL FTTH, VPN etc. and internet/data services through VSATS of Bharatnet Phase-II in the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur," an official notification said.