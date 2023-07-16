Manipur Violence: CoTU Imposes 72-Hours Shutdown on NH-2

With the continuous tension escalating in the violence-stricken northeastern state of Manipur, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) called for a 72-hours total shutdown along National Highway No.2 from midnight of Sunday.
The CoTU's decision to impose the total shutdown comes during its emergency meeting held at Gamgiphai today afternoon.
“The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) condemn the continuous attack by the Myanmar based Meetei insurgents infiltrating into Manipur in collusion with the Meetei radicals like the Arambai Tenggoi and Meetwi Leepun in the strongest term. Today the 16th of July at around 10.00 am the attack, torching of kuki-Zo village and killing of the kuki-Zo villagers was carried out at Thangbuh and Tingkai Village under Kangpokpo District. Beside continuous attack, firing, killing and burning of three (3) empty trucks owned by MS Gas Services, COTU decided to declare a 72 hours total shutdown from midnight of 16th July 2023,” reads a press released.
“Lastly COTU appeal the Central Government to take stringent action against the Meetei radical outfit, and address our problems and immediate solution demanding separate administration of Kuki-Zo Tribals,” it added.
During the total shutdown, all shops and vehicle movement including private vehicles will be completely ceased in the district.
However, only medical service will be exempted from the purview of the total shutdown.