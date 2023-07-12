Manipur Violence: MLAs Urge Amit Shah To Restore Peace, Normalcy In State

According to the statement, the MLAs proposed to Shah on replacing the 9th Assam Rifles, the 22nd Assam Rifles, and the 37th Assam Rifles with other central security forces that are more inclined towards promoting the unity of the state.

"They further said that there are concerns regarding the roles played by certain units of the Assam Rifles, which currently pose a threat to the cause of unity within the state," the statement read.