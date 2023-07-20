Manipur Violence: How Celebrities Reacted To Women's Assault

Almost every Bollywood celebrity on Thursday condemned the brutal assault of two women in the state of Manipur.
A video went viral on the internet in which two women were seen being paraded naked and being molested by a group of men.
While actor Akshay Kumar penned the disgust saying, “Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again,” Soni Razdan asked the government to ‘attend to Manipur’ before anything else.
Moreover, other Bollywood celebs like Sonu Sood and Richa Chadha also reacted to the video. On his official Twitter handle, Sood wrote, “Manipur video has shaken everyone’s soul. It was humanity that was paraded... not the women.”
At the same time, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri wrote a poem that read, "MANIPUR: Moplah, Direct Action Day, Noakhali, Bangladesh, Punjab, Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Bastar and now Manipur. Every time our innocent mothers and sisters become the ultimate victims of inhuman, barbarian acts. As a Bharatiya, as a man, as a human being, I am shattered each time. I am ashamed."
He further mentioned that he feels guilty for being helpless in such a situation and also wrote that there is "no right to life in free India."
Kiara Advani in her tweet wrote, "The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most SEVERE punishment they deserve."
A video that made rounds recently on social media, showing two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob, is from May 4, a day after the ongoing clashes in Manipur began, reports confirmed.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident occurred in B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district on May 4. One of the women was allegedly gang-raped.
A zero FIR was filed by the Saikul police, in Kangpokpi district, on May 18. It was forwarded to the Nongpok Sekmai police station.
On May 3, violence broke out during a Tribal Solidarity March called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung, Churachandpur district, protesting the demand for ST status by non-tribal Meiteis.