Manipur Violence: Mob Torches Union Minister RK Ranjan’s Residence

The Manipur government confirmed that a mob allegedly torched the residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh at Kongba in Imphal late Thursday night.
Singh while quoted by ANI said, "I am currently in Kerala for official work. Thankfully, nobody got injured last night at my Imphal home. The miscreants came with petrol bombs and damage has been done to the ground floor and first floor of my home."
The Imphal police had to deploy tear gas shells to disperse the gathering near his residence. Singh’s family was also away from the residence at that time.
Appealing for peace in the northeastern state, he said, "It is very sad to see what is happening in my home state . I will still continue to appeal for peace. Those indulging in this kind of violence are absolutely inhuman."
Moreover, before Singh’s residence, a mob had set on fire the official quarters of Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in the Lamphel area in Imphal West district. Firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames before the blaze could spread to the neighbourhood.
The police officials had said that a mob had also set two abandoned houses on fire after an attack in the Khamenlok area left nine people dead and injured 10 others. Security forces had to use force and fire tear gas shells at the mob at New Check on in Imphal. No casualties were reported.
So far, more than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki people in Manipur. The state imposed a curfew and banned the internet as well. The first clash broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.