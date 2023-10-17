Manipur Violence: NIA Arrests Man from Assam in Connection to Kwakta Bomb Blast

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one of the accused in connection to the bomb blast at Kwakta in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.
This was informed by the law enforcement agency in a communiqué issued on Monday.
The NIA stated that an intelligence based joint operation was launched with the Assam Police where a person identified as Md. Noor Hussain was arrested from Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district.
It may be mentioned that, on June 21, at around 7:10 pm, there was an explosion over a bridge in the Kwakta area along Tiddim Road. An explosive was planted inside a Scorpio car which was parked over the bridge by some unknown miscreants. A portion of the bridge at the Western side was damaged and three boys sustained minor injuries in the blast. All the injured persons were evacuated to Bishnupur District Hospital.
Initially, the case was registered by the Manipur Police; vide FIR no. 635(6)2023 dated 21.06.2023 at PGCI Police Station in Bishnupur district. Later the case was re-registered by the NIA on June 23 at Imphal.
NIA Investigations in RC 01/2023/NIA/IMP revealed the involvement of Noor Hussain in the bomb blast. Further investigations into the case are in progress, stated NIA.