Manipur Violence: NIA Arrests Man from Assam in Connection to Kwakta Bomb Blast

It may be mentioned that, on June 21, at around 7:10 pm, there was an explosion over a bridge in the Kwakta area along Tiddim Road. An explosive was planted inside a Scorpio car which was parked over the bridge by some unknown miscreants. A portion of the bridge at the Western side was damaged and three boys sustained minor injuries in the blast. All the injured persons were evacuated to Bishnupur District Hospital.