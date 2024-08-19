Manipuri Language Moves Closer to Classical Status with Rs 18 Crore Funding

In a significant boost to the cultural heritage of Manipur, the Narendra Modi-led government has allocated Rs 18 crore as the initial installment to promote the Manipuri language and script.
Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba announced this development on Sunday via X.
“Modi Govt allocates Rs.18 Crores as 1st Installment to promote our language Manipuri & script recognising the use of this Language & script more than 2000 yrs in our Royal Chronicles.” (sic), he wrote on X.
“Positively, we are approaching very near to achieve our language as Classical Language Status,” (sic) the MP added.
Sanajaoba, who is also the titular king of Manipur, expressed optimism about achieving Classical Language status for Manipuri. He also revealed a strategic move to secure recognition for Meetei Mayek, the traditional script of Manipuri.
During the 22nd Foundation Day celebrations of the Meetei Erol Eyek Loinasillol Apunba Lup (MEELAL) at the JN Memorial Dance Academy in Imphal, Sanajaoba disclosed that a formal request has been sent to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the inclusion of Meetei Mayek on Indian currency notes. He assured that further details would be disclosed upon receiving a response from the RBI.
Additionally, Sanajaoba noted that all necessary documentation for classifying Meetei Mayek as a classical language of India has been meticulously prepared by the Language Directorate and is now ready for submission to the central government. He expressed hope that Meetei Mayek could become the seventh classical language in India, joining a select group of six languages that currently hold this status.
Sanajaoba attributed previous delays in the process to unforeseen circumstances, despite the proposal being introduced in Parliament as early as 2020. He assured that the paperwork is now complete and poised for approval.
The MP also highlighted the anticipated educational benefits, such as an increase in students pursuing MA and BA degrees in Manipuri. He further revealed ongoing discussions with the chief minister to establish Manipur as a key center for UPSC examinations conducted in Meetei Mayek.
The MP stressed the importance of public support for MEELAL’s initiatives to uplift Meetei Mayek and called on the community to rally behind these efforts. The event also featured the distribution of prizes to winners of a recent Meetei Mayek competition and honored individuals who have significantly contributed to the preservation and promotion of the script.
Among the attendees were BOSEM chairman Akham Joykumar, JNMDA Director Pukhrambam Bilash, MEELAL luchingpurel Khaidem Ingocha Meetei, and HERICON Advisor Longjam Ratan.