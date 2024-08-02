Manipur's Meitei and Hmar Communities Sign Peace Pact in One District

Earlier in the day, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh informed the state assembly during the monsoon session that the government is actively pursuing peace talks. He mentioned that several discussions had already taken place in Silchar, Assam, which borders Jiribam district, and hinted that an announcement would soon follow.

The reconciliation meeting was held at a CRPF group center in Dayapur near Silchar, Assam's Cachar district, and was moderated by the Jiribam district administration. The meeting included representatives from the Meitei and Hmar communities, as well as members of other tribal communities such as Paite, Thadou, and Mizo from Jiribam district.

Jiribam district had largely remained unaffected by the large-scale violence that erupted in the region since May 3 of the previous year, until June 6 of this year when a 59-year-old Meitei farmer, Soibam Saratkumar Singh, went missing.