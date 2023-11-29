Manipur's Oldest Insurgent Group UNLF Signs Peace Agreement With Centre

The United National Liberation Front (UNLF) was formed on November 24, 1964 under Areambam Samrendra Singh. It is the oldest Meitei insurgent group in Manipur. In the 1970s and 1980s, the group was mainly involved in mobilization and recruitment. In 1990, the group launched an armed struggle for the ‘liberation’ of Manipur from India. That year, it formed an armed wing called Manipur People’s Army (MPA).