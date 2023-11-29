Manipur's Oldest Insurgent Group UNLF Signs Peace Agreement With Centre

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the oldest militant group of Manipur, United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signed a peace agreement with the Centre.
Taking to X, the home minister wrote, “A historic milestone achieved!!! Modi govt’s relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfilment as the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) signed a peace agreement, today in New Delhi.”
“UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress,” added Amit Shah.
It may be noted that the peace agreement between UNLF and the Centre comes days after the militant group was among several other extremist organizations to be banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
The decision was taken to ban these organizations as the Centre felt that they were indulging in attacks on and killing of security personnel, police and civilians in Manipur, along with activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.
The United National Liberation Front (UNLF) was formed on November 24, 1964 under Areambam Samrendra Singh. It is the oldest Meitei insurgent group in Manipur. In the 1970s and 1980s, the group was mainly involved in mobilization and recruitment. In 1990, the group launched an armed struggle for the ‘liberation’ of Manipur from India. That year, it formed an armed wing called Manipur People’s Army (MPA).
Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also took to X and wrote, “The oldest armed group of Manipur has chosen the path of peace, renouncing violence to join the mainstream and embrace democracy. The United National Liberation Front (UNLF) has signed a peace agreement in New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in our relentless pursuit of permanent peace in the Northeast.”
“The unwavering support and vision of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for a brighter and peaceful North-East has made this possible. May this collaborative effort contribute to a harmonious and prosperous future for Manipur and the entire region,” added the Manipur CM.