Speculation Surrounds Missing UNLF Leader Amidst Allegations of Detention by Myanmar Junta

Speculation is growing within a faction of the separatist camp in the Northeast region of India, as reports suggest that Khundongbam Pambei, a senior leader of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), has been apprehended by the Myanmar Junta.
Pambei, who assumed the role of chairman after the arrest of Sana Yaima in 2010, has been missing from a UNLF camp in Myanmar's Sagaing Region for the past five months.
Reports indicate that the UNLF split into two factions two years ago, with Pambei being expelled from the organization by a group of senior functionaries. The two factions have since maintained separate camps in Myanmar. Rumors regarding Pambei's detention by the Myanmar military have been circulating among underground functionaries, each offering different theories.
According to a report by Rajeev Bhattacharyya for the Quint, Pambei was captured by the Myanmar Army while en route to Thailand, near the international border.
The report said that the Myanmar military had prior knowledge of his movements and laid a trap to apprehend him. Another theory suggests that he was arrested as he ventured out of Sagaing Region, where fierce clashes were taking place between the Junta and local resistance groups. It is believed that Pambei's presence in the area was flagged by Junta loyalists.
Pambei's expulsion from the UNLF was announced in a press release issued on February 28, 2021, by the outfit's central committee. The release accused Pambei of engaging in "anti-party activities" and being a "real agent" of the Indian government. He was further accused of violating the party's constitution for personal gain, accumulating wealth for his family, and using the party's letterhead to seek government contracts by writing letters to ministers.
The release also mentioned that an inquiry commission appointed by the party had confirmed the charges against Pambei, and he failed to provide evidence to defend himself. Prior to the establishment of the commission, the party's central committee declared an internal emergency to address the allegations and overcome the crisis.
In response, Pambei and his supporters vehemently denied the accusations and instead made counter-allegations against the rival faction. Last year, a general assembly convened by Pambei's group elected a new central committee and reaffirmed his position as the chairman of the organization.
The circumstances surrounding Pambei's disappearance and alleged detention by the Myanmar Junta continue to be shrouded in uncertainty. Until official confirmation or further information emerges, the fate and whereabouts of Khundongbam Pambei remains a subject of intense speculation within the separatist camp.