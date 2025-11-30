Manipur’s Sangai Festival Sees Record Low Turnout Amid IDP Protests

Manipur’s annual state-organised tourism event, the Sangai Festival, recorded an abysmally low turnout this year, officials said on Sunday, as protests by internally displaced persons(IDPs) overshadowed the celebrations.

Held after a three-year hiatus due to ethnic conflict, the 10-day festival, which began on November 21, saw only around 1,000 visitors per day, bringing total footfall to roughly 8,000–9,000—starkly lower than the 2.19 lakh attendees in 2022.

Tight security was deployed throughout the festival, held at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district, amid fears of disruptions. Displaced persons clashed with police multiple times, demanding permission to return to their homes, arguing that the government’s holding of the festival signaled a premature assertion of normalcy.

Several stalls remained closed, and those operating struggled to attract customers. Thai Gangmei, a food stall owner, said, “The few buyers were mostly officials and security personnel. Stall owners, including those from outside the state, barely earned profits.”

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla inaugurated the festival on November 21, calling it a unifying platform to showcase Manipur’s cultural richness, entrepreneurship, and tourism potential. He appealed to the public to participate wholeheartedly and reaffirm the festival’s spirit of oneness.

The only notable crowd-puller was a musical concert by British band Blue on Saturday evening at Khuman Lampak, which attracted a sizeable audience.

Over the festival period, IDPs from Churachandpur and surrounding areas, along with students and civil society groups, staged repeated protests. Clashes with security forces occurred at Yaingangpokpi, Pukhao Terapur, and Phougakchao Ikhai, leaving over 10 protesters with minor injuries from tear gas dispersals.

Since May 2023, ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hill-based Kukis has claimed more than 260 lives and left thousands homeless, adding to the tense backdrop against which the festival was held.

