Meghalaya CM on Manipur Crisis: 'Only GOI Can Bring Communities Together'

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has raised concerns over the ongoing violence in Manipur, urging the Government of India to intervene and help resolve the escalating tensions.
"The situation that is constantly developing in Manipur is complex because there are people from different communities here and in a way history has also given rise to conflicts at many different levels in Manipur. So the current situation has also become quite complex. I believe that the Government of India needs to intervene in this, where we bring a political solution here, where we bring confidence from every community in a way so that we can bring everyone on one platform and decide how to move forward. It is very important to bring this thinking, this platform and this favourable environment and I believe that no one other than the Government of India will be able to do this," Sangma said.
Amid fresh violence, the Manipur government has imposed a ban on internet services in the state. The restriction, which came into effect on Tuesday, is aimed at curbing the spread of disinformation and false rumors through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
The state government’s official notice stated that the internet ban would remain in place until September 15.
"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, having satisfied that the above situation is likely to cause serious disturbances to the peaceful co-existence and maintenance of public order, do hereby order temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services, including lease lines, VSATs, Broadbands and VPN services, in the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur for 5 (five) days with effect from 3:00 P.M. of 10-09-2024 till 3:00 P.M. of 15-09-2024," the notice stated.
The order further explained that there is an "imminent danger" of loss of life and damage to public and private property due to the potential spread of inflammatory content and false rumors via social media and messaging platforms, which could disrupt communal harmony.