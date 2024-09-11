Meghalaya CM on Manipur Crisis: 'Only GOI Can Bring Communities Together'

"The situation that is constantly developing in Manipur is complex because there are people from different communities here and in a way history has also given rise to conflicts at many different levels in Manipur. So the current situation has also become quite complex. I believe that the Government of India needs to intervene in this, where we bring a political solution here, where we bring confidence from every community in a way so that we can bring everyone on one platform and decide how to move forward. It is very important to bring this thinking, this platform and this favourable environment and I believe that no one other than the Government of India will be able to do this," Sangma said.