Meitei BJP MLA Visits Kuki Villages, Urges Peace in Manipur

Meitei BJP MLA and former Rural Development Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited two Kuki villages in the hill districts on Monday, months after ethnic clashes erupted in May 2023. The visit marks one of the rare instances of direct engagement between the communities since the violence.

Khemchand visited Litan, a Kuki village in Ukhrul district near the India–Myanmar border, where he interacted with residents and listened to their experiences of the hardships endured over the past two and a half years. The ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kukis has claimed over 250 lives, displaced thousands, and forced more than one lakh people into relief camps across the state.

Visit to Relief Camp and Appeal for Peace

At the Litan Sareikhong Baptist Church relief camp, Khemchand met with 173 Kuki residents who have been living there since fleeing their homes. With Christmas approaching, he urged the community to pray for peace and emphasised the importance of healing and reconciliation.

“Conflicts exist across the world, between nations and communities. But we must strive to live in harmony despite our differences,” he said. “We should not let this conflict dictate the future of our children. The elders may have disagreements, but we must think beyond ourselves.”

Khemchand also stressed the need for communities to resume interaction without barriers. “There should be no restrictions on visiting one another’s villages,” he said, calling for a renewed spirit of coexistence.

Track Record of Rehabilitation Efforts

During his tenure as Rural Development Minister, Khemchand facilitated a central package for constructing 7,000 houses for internally displaced persons. He had earlier established a long-term relief camp at Manipur College in Imphal for displaced Meiteis, many of whom were housed there for over seven months before returning to their homes in Serou and Sugunu.

A Courageous Step, Say Naga Leaders

Accompanying leaders hailed the visit as both bold and unprecedented. Hopingson Shimray, BJP state vice president and prominent Tangkhul Naga figure, described the initiative as “remarkable” given the reluctance of people to cross into areas dominated by other communities. “He is the first Meitei BJP MLA to physically enter a Kuki relief camp since the violence began,” Shimray said.

Former Autonomous District Council chairman Mark Luithing echoed the praise, calling the visit the first genuine attempt at people-to-people contact since the May 2023 clashes. Khemchand also visited Chassad, a Kuki village in Kamjong district near the Myanmar border.

A Potential Opening for Dialogue

The outreach is being seen as a potential breakthrough in rebuilding trust in Manipur, where ethnic segregation and fear have grown over months of unrest. While tensions remain high, leaders accompanying Khemchand expressed hope that the initiative would inspire similar gestures, paving the way for dialogue and long-term peace.