Over 40,000 Visitors In Just Two Days; Hornbill Festival 2025 In Its Full Glory

The 26th Hornbill Festival has opened to an impressive start, attracting more than 40,500 visitors within just the first two days, according to the Directorate of Tourism, Nagaland. The annual cultural extravaganza, held from December 1 to 10, continues to be one of the Northeast’s biggest tourist draws.

On December 1, the festival registered 22,508 attendees, including 365 foreign tourists, 5,314 visitors from across India, and 16,831 local residents. The momentum carried into the next day, with 18,010 people visiting on December 2. This included 341 international tourists, 4,893 domestic travellers, and 12,776 local participants.

The Hornbill Festival features an array of cultural performances, indigenous sports, folk music, and handicrafts. The organisers expect visitor numbers to rise further due to the festival’s energy and cultural richness.

At the opening ceremony, Ambassador of Ireland to India, Kevin Kelly, who attended as Ireland’s country partner for the Festival, praised the festival’s energy and cultural richness.

“The diversity, the colour, the traditional music and dancing – it’s absolutely amazing,” he said, noting that hundreds of young performers narrated the history of Naga culture through their acts. Kevin Kelly added that the partnership could foster deeper cultural exchange and inspire young Nagas to explore opportunities in Ireland.

With its blend of tradition, art, and global engagement, the Hornbill Festival continues to strengthen Nagaland’s standing as a significant heritage tourism destination.

