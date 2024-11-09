SC to Review Alleged Audio Implicating Manipur CM in Communal Violence

The Supreme Court of India has agreed to review audio recordings that allegedly implicate Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the communal violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities.
A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra requested the petitioner, the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust, to provide the source of the tapes and evidence proving their authenticity.
The court said, “We grant the petitioner an opportunity to file material indicating the authenticity of the clip. The counsel says the clip shall also be submitted.”
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, informed the Court that the recordings captured CM Biren Singh admitting to inciting insurgency and protecting those involved in the looting of arms.
“He allowed arms and ammunitions to be looted. How can the state investigate this?” Bhushan questioned.
The Bench sought clarification on the reliability of the tapes. Bhushan mentioned that, “It was submitted to the Lamba commission. This court is dealing with the Manipur matter. This is not an ordinary case,” emphasizing the gravity of the situation.
Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the Central government, strongly opposed the plea, claiming that the petitioner’s aim was to “keep the fire burning.”
“Probe is going on. CM met all the Kuki MLAs to ensure peace and whistleblower do not want peace. Intention is to keep the fire burning,” he argued.
Despite Mehta’s objections, the Court decided to examine the recordings and their authenticity. As the session concluded, SG Mehta expressed disapproval of the Court’s stance.
To this, CJI Chandrachud responded firmly, "We have a duty as a Constitutional court and we cannot brush things under the carpet. We also know what happened in Manipur. It is because we are not in ivory towers. That is why we are hearing it and did not dismiss this right away. Not the least Solicitor, not the least.”